Cargo plane clips wing of American Eagle passenger jet at Chicago O'Hare

The wing of a cargo plane taxiing at Chicago O'Hare International Airport clipped the rudder of an American Eagle passenger flight arriving from Missouri Wednesday afternoon. Officials say no one was hurt in the collision.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says the incident happened about 1 p.m.

Molinaro says EVA Flight 661 was scheduled to depart for Anchorage, Alaska. He says the Boeing 747 cargo plane clipped the rudder of American Eagle Flight 4265, which was a much smaller Embraer 135. That plane had just arrived from Springfield, Mo.

About 21 passengers were being evacuated from the regional jet, FOX Chicago News reports.

Both aircraft sustained some damage, but no injuries were reported. The FAA is investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

