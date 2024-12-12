Luxury real estate brothers lured dozens of women over two decades with promise of lavish lifestyle: feds

Two luxury real estate agents and their brother are accused of drugging and then sexually assaulting and raping dozens of women, according to a federal indictment filed last week and obtained by Fox News Digital.

Tal, 38, and Oren Alexander, 37, two prominent jet-setting brokers in New York and Miami, and their brother Alon Alexander, Oren's identical twin, were arrested in Miami Beach on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Prosecutors allege that the Alexander brothers "worked together, and with others known and unknown to repeatedly and violently drug, sexually assault, and rape dozens of victims" in New York, Miami and elsewhere, the indictment says.

"This conduct, as alleged, was heinous," U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said at a Manhattan news conference announcing the charges.

The Alexander brothers "arranged for these sexual assaults well in advance, using the promise of luxury experiences, travel, and accommodations to lure and entice women to locations where they were then forcibly raped or sexually assaulted, sometimes by multiple men," including themselves, according to the indictment.

At times, the brothers "physically restrained and held down their victims during the rapes and sexual assaults and ignored screams and explicit requests to stop," the indictment continues.

According to the charges in the indictment, the three brothers had conspired in the sex trafficking scheme since at least 2010, but prosecutors filed a letter on Wednesday alleging that their sexual violence against women actually spans more than 20 years, dating as far back as when the men were in high school in Miami.

In the letter, prosecutors asked the court to deny the brothers bail, while also revealing additional details about their alleged crimes.

As adults, the Alexander brothers’ serial sexual violence only escalated, prosecutors added. After they graduated from college, all three brothers moved to New York City, although they continued to also maintain homes in Miami and split their time between the two cities.

"The evidence in this case also establishes that the defendants planned and paid for trips involving the interstate and international transportation of women on multiple other occasions," prosecutors wrote in the letter.

One victim, called Victim-1 in the letter by prosecutors, reported being raped by Tal Alexander and "another man" in 2011 at the Alexander brothers' vacation house in the Hamptons. Victim-1 had never met Tal Alexander before, and after arriving at the house "was given a glass of wine and drank about half of it before she began to feel unwell in a way inconsistent with drinking that amount," according to the letter.

Victim-1’s memory then became hazy, but she has several distinct memories of the night. Specifically, Victim-1 remembers being held down by Tal while another man entered the room, according to the letter, and recalls being in a second location with Tal and the other man and that a camcorder was set up.

Another woman, Victim-2, reported being raped by Oren Alexander in 2016 after she "began feeling strange and struggled to walk" after Oren handed her a cocktail. Alon Alexander then allegedly took the woman to a bedroom to lay down, and she later woke to find Oren in the room. Oren pulled down her bathing suit and raped her while she was "physically impaired and could not move," and "struggled to speak," the letter continued.

Prosecutors said that "just weeks after the Alexander brothers sex trafficked and raped Victim-2," the brothers, along with a number of other individuals, arranged to transport women to Tulum, Mexico. The brothers engaged in a group WhatsApp chat titled "Lions in Tulum," referring to the Mexican resort town, in which they and other men attending the trip discussed "imports" of women and splitting the cost of lodging and flights for the women and providing drugs "that would make them more likely to engage in sex."

One of the drugs mentioned, "G," which prosecutors believe is in reference to "GHB," is defined as a "date rape" drug.

"Are all girls getting shipped out on Sunday?" Oren Alexander said in one message, adding that he was "just trying to make sure I get max returns." He said the price they were paying was "more than most of us ever spent on girls."

Oren and Tal Alexander co-founded the real estate firm Official, which offers luxury listings in places like New York City, the Hamptons, Miami and Los Angeles, in 2022 after rising through the ranks at Douglas Elliman, one of the largest real estate brokerages in the country, prosecutors wrote.

At Douglas Elliman, they secured significant brokered deals, including a nearly $240 million sale of a penthouse in 2019, which at the time was the most expensive residential sale in United States history. Alon Alexander, 37, did not work in real estate, but he socialized with them.

All three brothers live in "high-value" properties in Miami Beach and New York, prosecutors said. Tal Alexander rents an apartment inside a skyscraper on Manhattan's "Billionaire's Row," while Alon and Oren Alexander live in properties in Miami Beach with "direct water access" and "private docks," according to court filings.

Tal and Oren took steps to conceal their crimes and protect their reputations in the real estate industry, prosecutors said.

"The Government is aware, for instance, of at least one occasion in which Tal and Oren filed a police report alleging harassment against a woman who has described being forcibly digitally penetrated by Tal while Oren was in the room. Tal also threatened that victim with a defamation lawsuit if she did not stop telling people that he and Oren had sexually assaulted her," according to the filing by prosecutors.

All three brothers were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and a separate count of sex trafficking of one woman by force, fraud or coercion. In addition, Tal Alexander was charged with the sex trafficking of a second victim.

"Mr. Alexander will enter a not guilty plea and addressing these charges in the appropriate forum – a courtroom," Isabelle Kirschner, representing Alon Alexander in connection with the indictment, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

Attorneys Susan Necheles, representing Oren Alexander, and Joel Denaro, representing Oren and Alon Alexander in Florida, told Fox News Digital in a statement that a judge had granted them release from custody.

"A Florida judge today ordered Oren and Alon Alexander released from state jail. After two hearings, the state judge found that conditions can be put in place to ensure the safety of the community and Oren and Alon’s attendance in court, and ordered the two men be released on bail," the attorneys said on Friday. "We are grateful and ready to begin to fight this case in court."

Deanna Paul, an attorney for older brother Tal Alexander, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Williams said the investigation was ongoing and urged anyone with claims of sexual violence by any of the Alexander brothers to come forward.