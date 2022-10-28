Car seat carrying sleeping child shot at during Washington, DC road rage incident: 'People are crazy'

A Washington D.C. family is recovering after their son's car seat was shot multiple times during a road rage incident Thursday morning.

Leon Vessels was driving one of his two sons to school when the scary situation unfolded on Interstate 295, FOX 5 in D.C. reported. He told the outlet another driver must have thought he wasn't driving fast enough and started shooting into his car.

Prior to the shooting, Vessels said he noticed a driver behind him weaving in and out of traffic at a high speed near South Capitol Street.

He reportedly tried to move over because he was driving on a spare tire, had his child and a good friend in the car, and he didn't want to speed.

"I noticed the guy was still on my bumper and I felt and heard something and didn’t know that was a gunshot at first," Vessels told FOX 5. "We hear another boom. And at this point, I’m like he’s not hitting us, he’s shooting at us, and the third one went through the window and hit the baby seat."

Pictures shared on the mother's Instagram account showed a shattered back window, and bullet holes in the car door and the car seat.

In the social media post, the mom said the little boy was sleeping in the car seat when the shots were fired. Thankfully, he was not injured.

Vessels said a bullet went through the other side door and would have hit his other son had he been in the car too.

"Road rage is crazy. People are crazy," Vessels told FOX 5. "But I mean it's not that serious. You have the opportunity to go, just go. It’s not worth it."

The suspect has not been found as of Saturday morning, but was reportedly driving a black Mitsubishi Mirage with temporary tags, according to the family.

Police are investigating the shooting as an assault with a deadly weapon.