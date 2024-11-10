Expand / Collapse search
Car drives through Italian restaurant's windows, sending brunch customers running

Quick-thinking customers dodged the car by seconds

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Fresca Trattoria, an Italian restaurant in Stone Mountain, Georgia, was recently damaged by a driver who claimed that her brakes failed. Video shows quick-thinking customers running away from the car. (Source: Lisa Myers / Fresca Trattoria)

Jarring footage shows the moment a car slammed into a Georgia restaurant over the weekend while customers enjoyed their meals.

Fresca Trattoria owner Lisa Myers told FOX 5 Atlanta that the vehicle crashed into her restaurant at around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The restaurant, which is located in Stone Mountain, Georgia, specializes in Italian food and was serving brunch at the time.

The footage shows a group of customers jumping out of their seats and running away just two seconds before the car rammed into their table.

Split image of surveillance photo, damaged car

Glass went flying across Fresca Trattoria when a car slammed into the restaurant's windows. (Lisa Myers /  FOX 5 Atlanta)

Another surveillance camera recorded the car slamming into the restaurant's glass window and driving over empty tables and seats.

There were no reports of death or injuries, though Myers said that her daughter was nearly hurt in the incident.

"The waitress who happens to be my daughter, was standing [where the car crashed] like three minutes before the car came through," the restaurant owner told FOX 5. "So, I'm just glad she – everyone was fine."

Split image of restaurant damage

The driver of the vehicle said that her brakes failed, Myers said. (Billy Heath / FOX 5 Atlanta)

The restaurateur added that she spoke with the driver of the vehicle, who said that her brakes failed when her gas pedal became stuck.

Myers also told FOX 5 that she was unsure if insurance would cover all the damage, and joked that the restaurant has become a new "drive-thru."

"We would appreciate [customers]," Myers said. "We don't know what is covered through the woman's insurance and what isn't."

Food on the floor

Customers were enjoying brunch when the car slammed into the restaurant. (Billy Heath / FOX 5 Atlanta)

On Sunday night, the restaurant made a Facebook post thanking members of the local community for supporting the business after the incident.

"The windows are boarded up, and the skys [sic] are cloudy, but we are choosing to see the silver lining," the post read. "Nobody was hurt, and the outpouring of good wishes from the community has made us feel so very grateful to be in Stone Mountain / Lilburn."

Glass on floor from crash

Fresca Trattoria is currently recovering from the incident. (Billy Heath / FOX 5 Atlanta)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Gwinnett County Police Department and Fresca Trattoria for additional comment.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.