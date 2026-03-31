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Crime

Canadian murder suspect on "Most Wanted" list arrested in Mississippi, was in US illegally, DHS says

Adrian Vincent Walker, accused of first-degree murder in a 2024 Toronto shooting, was arrested March 23 in Tupelo

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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An illegal immigrant who was one of Canada's most wanted fugitives was arrested last week in Mississippi, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Tuesday. 

Adrian Vincent Walker, 28, who was among the top 25 most wanted international fugitives in Canada, is accused of first-degree murder.

"Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE, one of Canada’s most wanted criminals is behind bars. This individual was wanted for a murder in Canada," said Acting DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. "He is now facing charges for illegal entry into the U.S. and illegal possession of a firearm."

Federal authorities arrested Walker on March 23 at a residence in Tupelo.

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Adrian Vincent Walker and the Toronto skyline

Adrian Vincent Walker with the Toronto skyline. Walker was one of Canada's most wanted fugitives after he fled the country following an alleged murder. He was arrested last week in Mississippi, authorities said.  (Getty Images; Department of Homeland Security)

Walker was wanted by the Toronto Police Service (TPS) for a May 7, 2024, shooting in the city's York District. 

The shooting claimed the life of 31-year-old Trevor Dalton John, according to Canadian authorities; a woman was also wounded but survived.

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Another suspect, 20-year-old Kemyan Franklyn, was arrested days after the shooting and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. 

Following the incident, Walker was named a "Most Wanted Person" by Toronto police. Walker had been hiding in Mississippi under an alias, federal prosecutors said.

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Walker, who previously served over three years in a Canadian prison for aggravated assault, will face federal charges in the U.S. for illegal entry and illegal possession of a firearm before facing extradition for the murder and attempted murder charges in Canada.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
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