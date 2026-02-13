Expand / Collapse search
Homeland Security

ICE arrests 'worst of the worst' criminal illegal immigrants including murderers and pedophiles

Convicted criminals from Vietnam, Honduras, Cuba and Mexico were among those arrested

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Thursday the latest "worst of the worst" criminal illegal immigrants convicted of crimes nationwide, including murderers, pedophiles and drug traffickers.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlighted the convictions of five illegal immigrants from Vietnam, Honduras, Cuba and Mexico.

"While sanctuary politicians release criminal illegal aliens from their jails to victimize more American families and children, our officers continue to arrest criminals," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "Yesterday, ICE arrested criminal illegal aliens convicted for murder, sexual assault of a CHILD, and drug trafficking."

AFGHAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WHO STABBED SISTER FOR BEING 'BAD MUSLIM GIRL' ARRESTED BY ICE AGENTS IN NEW YORK

A composite of five booking photos of men appearing above law enforcement officers in tactical gear

ICE announced the convictions of five more "worst of the worst" criminals in the United States. Those arrested were wanted of crimes such as murder, assault and drug-related charges. (DHS and Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

McLaughlin added that nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal immigrants charged or convicted of a crime.

"This statistic does not even include foreign fugitives, gang members, and terrorists who lack a rap sheet in the U.S," she said.

Muoi Van Duong

Muoi Van Duong, a criminal illegal immigrant from Vietnam, was convicted of murder with a firearm. (Department of Homeland Security)

Muoi Van Duong, an undocumented immigrant from Vietnam, was convicted of murder with a firearm in San Diego, California, according to DHS.

SANCTUARY POLICIES LET ALLEGED CHILD PREDATOR ROAM FREE UNTIL DHS MADE PORTLAND, OREGON, AIRPORT ARREST

DHS said that Roberto Xochimitl-Flores, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was found guilty of second-degree sexual abuse: sexual contact with a person less than 14 years old in New York City.

Roberto Xochimitl-Flores

Roberto Xochimitl-Flores, a Mexican national, was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse involving sexual contact with a person under 14 in New York City, according to DHS. (Department of Homeland Security)

Lisandro Omar Borjas-Aguirano, an illegal resident from Honduras, was convicted of sexual assault of a child in Collin County, Texas, according to DHS.

Lisandro Omar Borjas-Aguirano

Lisandro Omar Borjas-Aguirano was convicted of sexual assault of a child in Collin County, Texas, DHS said. (Department of Homeland Security)

DHS announced that Rigoberto Salvia-Ricardo, a Cuban national, was convicted of sexual battery of a juvenile in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.

Rigoberto Salvia-Ricardo

Rigoberto Salvia-Ricardo, a Cuban national in the U.S. illegally, was convicted of sexual battery of a juvenile in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, according to DHS. (Department of Homeland Security)

Ricardo Rosas-Tapia, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was convicted of possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine in Wake County, North Carolina.

Ricardo Rosas-Tapia mugshot

Ricardo Rosas-Tapia was convicted on cocaine distribution charges in North Carolina. (Department of Homeland Security)

