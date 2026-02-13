ICE arrests 'worst of the worst' criminal illegal immigrants including murderers and pedophiles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Thursday the latest "worst of the worst" criminal illegal immigrants convicted of crimes nationwide, including murderers, pedophiles and drug traffickers.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlighted the convictions of five illegal immigrants from Vietnam, Honduras, Cuba and Mexico.

"While sanctuary politicians release criminal illegal aliens from their jails to victimize more American families and children, our officers continue to arrest criminals," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "Yesterday, ICE arrested criminal illegal aliens convicted for murder, sexual assault of a CHILD, and drug trafficking."

McLaughlin added that nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal immigrants charged or convicted of a crime.

"This statistic does not even include foreign fugitives, gang members, and terrorists who lack a rap sheet in the U.S," she said.

Muoi Van Duong, an undocumented immigrant from Vietnam, was convicted of murder with a firearm in San Diego, California, according to DHS.

DHS said that Roberto Xochimitl-Flores, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was found guilty of second-degree sexual abuse: sexual contact with a person less than 14 years old in New York City.

Lisandro Omar Borjas-Aguirano, an illegal resident from Honduras, was convicted of sexual assault of a child in Collin County, Texas, according to DHS.

DHS announced that Rigoberto Salvia-Ricardo, a Cuban national, was convicted of sexual battery of a juvenile in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.

Ricardo Rosas-Tapia, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, was convicted of possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine in Wake County, North Carolina.