Camel spotted stranded on Pennsylvania roadway amid snowstorm

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Drivers on a Pennsylvania road Thursday looking to get over the hump during a traffic-snarling snowstorm that slammed the East Coast could take inspiration from one of their fellow travelers.

A camel was spotted on the northbound side of PA Route 309 near Souderton, according to Penn Live, with multiple photos and videos on social media showed the bewilderment of motorists who passed the animal.

The Jewish Federation of Great Philadelphia said in a tweet they were expecting the camel, named Einstein, to join them at their Main Event at the Kimmel Center.

Einstein the camel was spotted stranded on the side of a road in Pennsylvania.

The snowstorm was responsible for at least seven deaths, according to the Associated Press.

