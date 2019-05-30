Passenger's ‘CALL 911’ sign leads to arrest of alleged kidnapper, police say

The woman in the passenger seat of a vehicle at a gas station near New York City was holding a sign that said, “Please call 911, CALL 911.” A witness at the gas station saw the sign and contacted police.

When officers arrived Tuesday afternoon, they arrested a 36-year-old man who was allegedly holding his girlfriend and her three boys – a 13-year-old as well as 3-year-old twins with developmental disorders – inside the vehicle under a threat of violence, according to reports.

The suspect, identified as William Jamal Wilkinson, of Ridge on Long Island, refused to let them out, police said.

TEXAS MAN GETS LIFE SENTENCE FOR ABDUCTION OF 2 SISTERS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilkinson was accused of four counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of marijuana, Newsday of Long Island reported.

The suspect was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday, the New York Post reported.