Wildfire

Historic Grand Canyon Lodge destroyed in wildfire, which closes North Rim for season

No injuries reported as all staff, visitors evacuated safely before flames engulfed landmark buildings

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A wildfire tore through the Grand Canyon’s North Rim on Sunday, destroying the historic Grand Canyon Lodge and dozens of other structures, and forcing officials to close the area for the season.

Flames from the Dragon Bravo Fire engulfed the lodge, visitor center, gas station, wastewater treatment plant, administrative offices, and employee housing, according to park Superintendent Ed Keable. The National Park Service (NPS) estimates between 50 and 80 structures were lost.

No injuries were reported. All staff and residents cleared the area before the fire advanced, NPS said.

Lightning sparked the Dragon Bravo Fire on July 4. Authorities initially managed the fire with a "confine and contain" strategy. A week later, amid scorching heat, low humidity, and high winds, officials shifted to full suppression as the growing blaze scorched 7.8 square miles.

    A view of fires over the Grand Canyon after they had to evacuate Grand Canyon Lodge, a historic lodge on the North Rim, in northern Arizona, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (Caren Carney via AP)

    Wildfire smoke near the Grand Canyon's North Rim, in northern Arizona, on Thursday, July 10, 2025.  (Abraham Freebairn via AP)

The Grand Canyon Lodge, the only lodging on the North Rim, was a landmark known for its sloped roof, massive ponderosa beams, and limestone facade — the first sight for many visitors approaching the canyon.

    This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim of Grand Canyon, Ariz. (Michael Quinn/National Park Service via AP)

    This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows the historic Grand Canyon Lodge's front entrance with a sloped roof, huge ponderosa beams and massive limestone facade, on the North Rim of Grand Canyon, in northern Arizona. (Michael Quinn/National Park Service via AP)

Aramark, the company that operated the lodge, said all employees and guests were safely evacuated.

"As stewards of some of our country’s most beloved national treasures, we are devastated by the loss," said spokesperson Debbie Albert.

charred remains of a building

The charred remains of a building at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, in northern Arizona, on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (National Park Service via AP)

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs called on the federal government late Sunday to investigate the NPS's response to the wildfire and deliver a report "detailing the decisions that led to this devastating outcome."

"They must first take aggressive action to end the wildfire and prevent further damage," she said in a post on X. "But Arizonans deserve answers for how this fire was allowed to decimate the Grand Canyon National Park."

map showing burn area of Dragon Bravo Fire

The Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has scorched 7.8 square miles. (National Park Service)

Meanwhile, firefighters made progress on a second blaze north of the canyon. Containment lines held on the White Sage Fire, which had forced evacuations at the North Rim and the community of Jacob Lake. By Sunday afternoon, it had burned 63 square miles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.