California youth soccer coach charged with murdering missing 13-year-old boy

A California youth soccer coach is charged with murdering a 13-year-old boy who was found on the side of a road in Ventura County after being reported missing by his family, prosecutors say.

Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino, 43, allegedly killed his player Oscar "Omar" Hernandez in Lancaster on March 28, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

"On that day, Omar Hernandez went up to Lancaster to see Mr. Garcia-Aquino. Two days later he was reported missing. And on April 2, 2025 last week, his body was found in Oxnard off a road near Leo Carillo State Beach," Hochman said at a press conference.

"No parent should ever have to endure the unimaginable pain and sorrow of learning their child has been murdered," Hochman added in a statement. "Oscar simply boarded a train and little did he or his family know that he would never return."

Hochman’s office said Garcia-Aquino is now charged with "one count of murder with the special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission or attempted commission of lewd acts with a child, making him eligible for the death penalty." In addition, Garcia-Aquino faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office also charged Garcia-Aquino on Monday with one felony count of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense, following his alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy in Palmdale in February 2024.

"There is no excuse for these type of crimes," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement. "We will continue to pursue justice and work tirelessly to ensure we bring closure to the victims and their families, while ensuring that such individuals face the full extent of the law."

Hernandez, a San Fernando Valley resident who was a 7th grade student at the Sun Valley Magnet School, was described by friends as a standout soccer player, according to KTLA.

Luna said Garcia-Aquino "was a youth travel soccer coach with the Hurricane Valley Boys Soccer Club in the Sylmar area working with different age divisions" and "he had no reported criminal history."

He also coached the alleged 16-year-old victim, KLTA reported, citing Luna.

"As part of this investigation, we are asking if there are any potential victims of Mr. Garcia-Aquino, and they are out there... to come forward to the Los Angeles Police Department’s juvenile division abused child unit," Hochman added.