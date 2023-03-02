Expand / Collapse search
California woman's body found along Ohio River in West Virginia

CA woman was visiting family in WV when she went missing in December

Associated Press
A body found along the Ohio River in West Virginia has been identified as a California woman missing since December, authorities said Thursday.

Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith of Beverly Hills, California was visiting family when she went missing on Dec. 12 in the area around the New River Gorge Bridge in southern West Virginia. Her body was found Feb. 22 at the Leon boat landing along the Ohio River and was identified on Tuesday, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A California missing woman's body was found along the Ohio River in West Virginia on Feb. 22.

The National Park Service, which had been searching the New River Gorge area since the time of her disappearance, has notified her family, the statement said.