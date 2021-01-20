California to get relief from wind, fire danger risks as rain and flooding is possible

After several days of high winds and fire danger, California will get a break as things begin to calm down and improving weather conditions move in.

A system off the coast of California will bring the chance of rain for Southern California and Southern Arizona. Localized flooding will be possible.

Rain will also spread across the Southern Plains into the Gulf Coast and Lower Mississippi Valley through Friday. Some spots could also see the risk of flooding depending on where the heaviest rain moves in. Snow will also fall over the higher elevations.

A bit of a break in lake-effect snow activity will take place Wednesday, but things will get active again Thursday and Friday.

Weather will be seasonal in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, with temperatures in the low- to mid-40s with partly sunny skies for the inauguration.