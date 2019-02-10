California teen runs over woman with car after she confronts him about stealing at high school: officials

A California woman is in critical condition after a teen ran her over with a car in a high school parking lot while she was trying to confront him about stealing from a concession stand Friday, officials said.

Lisa Solis followed the teen after she saw him take candy from the concession stand during a basketball game at Thousand Oaks High School about 8:15 p.m. Friday, FOX11 reported. Solis attempted to stop the 16-year-old student in the school’s parking lot and stood in front of his car to prevent him from fleeing the area.

The teen, however, continued to drive, hitting Solis and running her over. Police said he narrowly missed Solis’ head. The 50-year-old mother was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She remains in critical condition as of Saturday night, FOX11 reported.

CALIFORNIA DRIVER HIT WITH DUI AFTER MOWING DOWN 9 PEDESTRIANS, POLICE SAY

Police later located the teen near his residence and booked him into a juvenile center on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Conejo Valley Unified School District’s superintendent, Mark McLaughlin, released a statement saying he was “heartbroken” about the incident.

“We are heartbroken that a member of our CVUSD family suffered life-threatening injuries during an incident that occurred outside last night’s basketball game at Thousand Oaks High School,” McLaughlin said in a statement. “Mrs. Lisa Solis, Activities Assistant for Thousand Oaks High School is a dedicated member of the TOHS team and a parent of CVUSD students. Please keep Lisa and her family in your thoughts and prayers.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Solis’ co-worker told FOX11 the 50-year-old coordinated major events for the school and did the morning announcements.

“She was the first voice we heard in the morning,” a co-worker told the news site.