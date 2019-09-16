Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California
Published

Five people injured when SUV tumbles 200 feet down California canyon, driver suspected of DUI

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 16

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 16 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Five people in California were injured in a suspected drunk driving wreck Saturday after being ejected from an SUV that tumbled more than 200 feet to the bottom of a canyon, authorities said.

Rescue teams responded around 4:40 p.m. local time to the crash on the narrow, winding Yankee Jims Road in Colfax, located outside Sacramento, Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said.

TEEN CHARGED IN CRASH THAT KILLED TENNESSEE OFFICER HAD MARIJUANA IN HER SYSTEM: REPORTS

The occupants included a 20-year-old male driver, an 18-year-old male in the front passenger seat and three 16-year-old girls in the backseat, FOX40 Sacramento reported.

Officials called it a "total miracle" that all five occupants survived the crash.

Officials called it a "total miracle" that all five occupants survived the crash. (Cal Fire NEU)

None of the five occupants were wearing their seatbelts, and they were thrown from the vehicle, which overturned several times as it plummeted, California Highway Patrol said. Officials released pictures of the crushed and crumbling SUV wedged between rocks and trees at the bottom of the canyon.

“Absolute miracle. It was a total miracle that they all survived,” Cal Fire Capt. Chris Baldoni told FOX40.

The victims were all ejected from the SUV and had to be pulled up one by one using a technical rope rescue system.

The victims were all ejected from the SUV and had to be pulled up one by one using a technical rope rescue system. (Cal Fire NEU)

One victim managed to climb back up the road and wave down a passing car for help, Baldoni said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The rescue lasted several hours as crews had to set up multiple rope systems to pull the victims up one by one from the canyon, officials said. One victim was airlifted while the others were driven to trauma centers with moderate to major injuries.

The 20-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.