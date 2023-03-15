Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

California suspect crashes helicopter they tried to steal: Police

The suspect allegedly tried to start four helicopters at the Sacramento Executive Airport before crashing one of them, authorities said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Jacqueline Ma appears in court, pleads not guilty to allegations that she sexually abused a student Video

Jacqueline Ma appears in court, pleads not guilty to allegations that she sexually abused a student

Jacqueline Ma "was obsessive, possessive, controlling and dangerous," prosecutors said in court. (KSWB)

A suspected thief crashed a helicopter while trying to steal the chopper at a California airport

The Sacramento Police Department said someone trespassed onto the Sacramento Executive Airport overnight and attempted to start four helicopters sitting on the tarmac, according to KCRA-TV. The person was able to start one of the helicopters. 

The entrance to Sacramento Executive Airport. A suspected thief crashed a helicopter on the tarmac while trying to break into other choppers as well, police said.  

The entrance to Sacramento Executive Airport. A suspected thief crashed a helicopter on the tarmac while trying to break into other choppers as well, police said.   (Google Maps)

The chopper crashed and the suspect fled the area, police said. An image taken by local news outlets shows a helicopter on its side with the tail boom cracked and rotors smashed. 

The news station reported the helicopter is a Bell 407 heavy-lift helicopter that can be employed for various uses, including firefighting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the police department and airport. No arrests have been made. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.