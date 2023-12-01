Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

California sheriff sergeant shot in gas station firefight

The sergeant's injuries are non-life-threatening, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Illinois officer shot during traffic stop, police release shocking video Video

Illinois officer shot during traffic stop, police release shocking video

New video shows horrific moment an Illinois State Trooper was shot.

A San Bernardo County Sheriff’s sergeant was shot twice Friday afternoon following a deadly shootout with a suspect at a gas station in Victorville, California, authorities confirmed. 

The 16-year veteran was shot in his thigh and shin and is expected to survive. 

"I'm pleased to announce there are not going to be life-threatening injuries and our sergeant's going to recover fully from this," San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus told reporters in a Friday evening press briefing.  

Arco gas station in Victorville

The shooting happened at a gas station on Bear Valley Road in Victorville. (Google Maps)

He said the sergeant was wearing a body camera during the shootout and there is surveillance footage at the gas station investigators will look through. 

The suspect began firing at the sergeant after officials responded to the scene over reports of a man threatening a woman with a gun.

LOS ANGELES POLICE OFFICER SHOT, KILLED IN SUSPECTED ‘AMBUSH’ ATTACK 

The sergeant, who has not been identified, fired back at the suspect, killing him, Dicus said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sergeant was airlifted to a hospital. 