US

California sea lion dies after being shot; police hunt for gunman

Officials are offering up to $20K for information about the suspect

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Federal officials are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a sea lion in California this week.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced the incident in an Oct. 9 press release. The sea lion was found injured at Bolsa Chica State Beach Monday.

The animal, still alive when officials photographed him, was 2 years old. Sea lions typically have a lifespan of 20 to 30 years.

The young male was initially "found alive between lifeguard stations 22 and 23," according to the NOAA.

Split image of sea lion, beach

Authorities are searching for the gunman who shot a sea lion at a California beach. (NOAA/Getty Images)

"The Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Orange County rescued the male sea lion, but it died from its injuries the following day," the grim statement added.

"An examination found that the approximately 2-year-old sea lion had a fresh gunshot wound in its back."

Sea lions tend to be curious and non-aggressive toward humans. If found, the suspect will be prosecuted under the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA). 

Injured sea lion

The sea lion, which was found alive but later died, was shot in the back. (NOAA)

"The Marine Mammal Protection Act prohibits the harassment, hunting, capturing or killing of sea lions and other marine mammals," the NOAA explained. "However, the law allows for non-lethal methods to deter marine mammals from damaging private property, including fishing gear and catch, if it does not injure or kill an animal."

Officials believe there were several witnesses at the Orange County beach at the time of the incident. The NOAA is offering up to $20,000 for information leading to the conviction or a civil penalty of the suspect. 

Bolsa Chica State Beach

Bolsa Chica State Beach Jan. 11, 2024, in Orange County, Calif. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the NOAA's hotline at 800-853-1964.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.