Biologists surprised by 'interesting' crooked fish caught in Florida waters

Biologists in Florida recently caught a fish with an unusual crooked spine, photos show.

In a Facebook post published on Tuesday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute published a photo of a biologist smiling while holding the unusual fish. Officials say the aquatic creature measured 2.7 feet long and weighed 10.6 pounds.

The fish was caught at Silver Glen Springs, an idyllic spring in Ocala National Forest. Silver Glen Springs is located roughly 70 miles north of Orlando.

"We got another interesting one for ya," the Facebook post read. "Our biologists captured this longnose gar (Lepisosteus osseus) while conducting an electrofishing survey in Silver Glen Springs."

"Unlike the bull shark with a spinal deformity that we shared a few weeks ago, this fish likely got its interesting shape from a spinal injury at some point in its life," the post added.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute noted that while the fish's appearance may frighten some, the species poses no threat to humans.

"With their razor-sharp teeth and armor-like scales, longnose gar may look scary, but they are no threat to humans, and they play an important role as an apex predator in many of Florida’s freshwater ecosystems," the statement added.

Local residents commented on the Facebook post.

"Pretty amazing stuff," one person wrote.

"Sweet smile on that lady!" another said of the employee.

Longnose gar can be found in freshwater bodies of water in the Sunshine State. The fish can grow to be up to six feet long.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute for additional comment, but did not immediately hear back.