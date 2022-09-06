California school district encourages parents to rent rooms to teachers priced out by rising rent costs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Bay Area school district in California wants parents to rent out spare rooms to teachers who need a place to live, as average rent prices continue to climb.

The Milpitas Unified School District sent a message to parents about their plan, explaining that in the last year they lost seven teachers to other areas that are not as expensive, the Daily Mail reported. Superintendent Cheryl Jordan told the outlet that the high housing prices are also making it difficult to attract new hires.

"'We've lost out on some employees that we tried to recruit because once they see how much it costs to live here, they determine that it's just not possible," Jordan said.

For the last school year, Milpitas teacher salaries started at $67,163. With landlords typically requiring a tenant to earn 40 times the monthly rent in a year, that would allow those teachers to spend up to $1,679/month in an area where 1-bedroom apartments on average go for approximately $3,000/month. In nearby San Francisco, rents are even higher.

A person would have to earn $120,000/year to cover that. Teachers with master's degrees currently have to be working for more than 20 years to earn that amount, according to the district's collective bargaining agreement.

The school district's website currently features a link on its homepage titled "Submit a room for rent," where people can click and then fill out a form with their name, address, number of available rooms, how much they are charging for rent, and any other restrictions or preferences for tenants. They are already seeing some success.

"So far, we've had 34 respondents who are interested in providing a room or small space on their property for our educators if needed," Jordan told the Daily Mail.

Fox News reached out to Jordan asking if any teachers have taken them up on this yet, but she did not immediately respond.

Earlier this year, the mayor of the Bay Area city of Richmond called on residents to allow complete strangers who are homeless to take up residence in their spare rooms. A local program would provide funding for those who do, but one resident expressed a concern over possible dangers when asked by Fox News Digital.

"I have a family and I have girls," she said."I just don't think that it's safe."

