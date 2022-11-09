Expand / Collapse search
California
California rainfall results in 1 dead, 5 rescued and 4 others missing after being swept downstream

The Los Angeles region was hit with heavy rainfall that caused some flooding along with several inches of snow in the mountains

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Five people were rescued, one person is dead and another four remain unaccounted for after they were swept into a downstream current near Los Angeles as the region was hit with a series of rainstorms. 

Authorities in Ontario said a caller on Tuesday morning said six people were swept away, Fox Los Angeles reported. Fire authorities later confirmed 10 people had been washed away. 

RACE FOR MAYOR IN CRIME-RIDDEN LOS ANGELES TOO CLOSE TO CALL

Rescue crews are seen working to rescue three individuals who were swept downstream by the current. Ten people were washed away, including one person found dead and four unaccounted for. 

Rescue crews are seen working to rescue three individuals who were swept downstream by the current. Ten people were washed away, including one person found dead and four unaccounted for.  (Ontario Fire department)

By Wednesday afternoon, five people had been rescued, and one body was recovered at a basin. Four others were still missing. 

On Tuesday, the Ontario Fire Department tweeted a video of the current moving fast while warning people to stay away from riverbeds and flood channels. 

The agency also warned that it only takes six inches of water to sweep someone away.

The incident came as the Los Angeles area was hit with rainstorms that brought some flooding and snow to Southern California. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.