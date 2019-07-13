Teen who died had pointed fake gun at police, officer's bodycam footage suggests

Police in Southern California released body camera footage after a 17-year-old driver was killed during a freeway traffic stop this week.

The teen's vehicle had sped past Fullerton police Cpl. Scott Flynn, who attempted a traffic stop on an Anaheim freeway July 5, authorities say in the video. The driver then allegedly slammed into the officer's patrol vehicle on purpose and made an abrupt U-turn facing the wrong way, Fullerton police public information officer Lt. Jon Radus said. Flynn requested backup.

The teen then exited her car and aimed what the officer perceived to be a firearm. It was later determined to be an exact replica of a Beretta 92 FS handgun.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

In the footage, the teen is heard pleading for help after Flynn shoots her in the chest. Flynn and a Good Samaritan hurry to help the girl while other officers arrive to help.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"Please keep in mind this is an initial review, and our understanding of this incident could possibly change as additional evidence is collected, analyzed and reviewed," Fullerton Police Chief Bob Dunn said of the footage.

The teen's father called Anaheim police about 90 minutes after the incident to say she had taken the family’s rental car and may have wanted to harm herself.

Dunn allowed the teen's family to view the footage before it was made public Friday. He said the investigation is ongoing.