California police officer wounded in shooting while chasing murder suspect in Los Angeles suburb

A police officer in California suffered two non-fatal gunshot wounds while chasing a suspect wanted for murder through a suburb of Los Angeles on Monday, authorities said.

Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop just before 7 p.m. in the alley of the 7300 block of Pickering Avenue in Whittier during surveillance of 25-year-old Edgar Gonzalez, who was identified as the shooter in a murder that occurred in Santa Fe Springs a day earlier, the Whittier Police Department said.

Gonzalez refused the officers’ demands and fled from his vehicle, according to authorities.

Officers chased the suspect between two apartment complexes, where the department says an officer-involved shooting occurred.

It was unclear who fired first or how many shots were fired.

One officer suffered two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. The suspect suffered a gunshot wound to a hand.

After the shooting, police said Gonzalez continued running and ditched a semi-automatic handgun.

Officers used a less lethal 40mm baton round and a K-9 to force the suspect to surrender and took him into custody.

Both the officer and the suspect were treated at a local hospital, where they both were in stable condition.

No additional information was immediately available.