New Mexico
Published

Man accused of shooting New Mexico police officer in face with sawed-off shotgun pleads not guilty

NM shooting suspect was shot in the leg as he fled from police

Associated Press
A man accused of shooting an Alamogordo, New Mexico, police officer in the face with a sawed-off shotgun during a foot chase pleaded not guilty to charges of first degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer and more at a court hearing Monday.

Dominic De La O appeared at a courthouse in Alamogordo to enter the plea through his attorney. Del la O will remain incarcerated pending trial after state District Court Judge John P. Sugg denied release based on concerns for public safety and a recommendation by prosecutors.

Officer Anthony Ferguson, an 11-year veteran of the Alamogordo Police Department, was severely wounded on July 15 in the aftermath of a traffic stop of a vehicle driving without lights, with police giving chase after the driver fled on foot. Ferguson died the next day.

(A New Mexico shooting suspect pleaded not guilty to shooting a police officer in the face with a sawed-off shotgun.)

An account of the deadly confrontation by State Police says that De La O fired at Ferguson while fleeing. De la O was shot in the leg by police as he continued to flee to a local home, where he was arrested.