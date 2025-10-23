California police officer struck and killed by car while stopping to help driver

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The La Mesa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own, who was struck and killed by a car while stopping to help a driver.

Officer Lauren Craven was killed late Monday night, the California city's department confirmed on Facebook.

"Officer Craven was returning to the city of La Mesa from San Diego Central Jail when she came upon a collision on eastbound Interstate 8 at Fairmont Avenue," a post said.

"After exiting her vehicle to assist, she was tragically struck and killed by another motorist," it continued.

DRIVER NARROWLY ESCAPES FIERY CAR EXPLOSION AS OFFICERS RUSH TO RESCUE TRAPPED MAN

The officer was 25 years old, according to local FOX 5. She had reportedly been with the department since February 2024 and is survived by her parents, her sister and her partner.

De’Veonte Morris, 19, was also killed as a result of the crash that killed Craven, the New York Post reported.

MISSOURI POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY WHILE SERVING WARRANT; SUSPECT FOUND DEAD, OFFICIALS SAY

"This is a very tragic situation, and it’s very difficult for all involved," La Mesa Police Department Chief Ray Sweeney said during a news conference. "My heartfelt condolences are with the La Mesa Police Department, our fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement, as well as with the family and loved ones of the other individual who tragically lost their life in this incident."

California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the initial crash that led to the chain reaction. Four others were injured, and one remained in the hospital Tuesday afternoon, FOX 5 reported.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Officer Craven’s actions in her final moments exemplified her unwavering dedication to service and the safety of others—a reflection of how she lived every day," La Mesa Police Department said on Facebook. "Officer Craven was known for her tenacity, courage, and compassion—qualities that inspired her peers and strengthened her community."