California police officer shot, suspected gunman wounded in suburban Los Angeles shootout

CA officer, suspect were hospitalized, there has been no update on their conditions

Associated Press
A police officer was shot and the suspected gunman also was wounded Monday in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier, authorities said.

The shooting took place at about 9 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The officer and the suspect were hospitalized but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Other details also weren't immediately released.

Whittier is about 24 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.