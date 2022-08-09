Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California police officer shot to death in gym parking lot

California police say victim was off-duty officer

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An off-duty Southern California police officer was shot to death in a parking lot near a gym, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 3:25 p.m. Monday in the city of Downey and the victim died at the scene, a Downey police statement said.

"Detectives were able to identify the victim as an off-duty officer of the Monterey Park Police Department," the statement said.

CALIFORNIA FOREST SERVICE EMPLOYEE KILLED IN MCKINNEY FIRE

An off-duty California police officer was shot and killed in a gym parking lot in Downey.

An off-duty California police officer was shot and killed in a gym parking lot in Downey. (Fox News)

The man's name was withheld.

PRO-ANTIFA CALIFORNIA TEACHER GIVEN 3 YEARS’ SALARY TO RESIGN: REPORT

Monterey Park Police Chief Kelly Gordon told a press conference that the killing is a tragedy for the officer’s family and the department.