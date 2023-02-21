Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California police arrest 3 more suspects in connection with a mall shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy

CA police charged the suspects with murder, gang enhancements, accessory to murder

Associated Press
Police announced three additional arrests in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy during a confrontation outside a Southern California mall in which another teen was stabbed.

The stabbing victim, a 17-year-old boy, recovered and was arrested on suspicion of murder two days after the shooting Feb. 2 in the parking lot of the Montclair Place mall in San Bernardino County.

The Montclair Police Department said detectives served search warrants in Pomona and arrested three more suspects: two 20-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy.

CALIFORNIA MALL SHOOTING INJURES ONE, COPS SAY

Charges include murder, gang enhancements and accessory to murder after the fact. Firearms were seized, police said.

California police arrested three suspects in connection with a shooting that killed a teenage boy outside a mall.

California police arrested three suspects in connection with a shooting that killed a teenage boy outside a mall. (Fox News)

Officials said the 15-year-old boy who was killed, identified by family as Omar Espinoza Rivera of Chino, was not a gang member, the Southern California News Group reported Monday.

Police have not announced a motive for the fight in Montclair, a city of about 36,000 people 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.