California girl seen crashing stolen empty plane into building, fence at airport

A small plane can be seen going in a circle before crashing into a fence and building Wednesday at a central California airport as part of a teenager's alleged joyride.

Around 7:30 a.m., a 17-year-old girl climbed a fence topped with barbed wire at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport and started up the Air 200 propeller-driven aircraft, according to the airport.

"The aircraft then began to move and pivot and crashed into a building and a fence on airport property," the airport said in a statement. "The aircraft never became airborne, and there was no fire."

The incident happened in the general aviation area of the airport and did not cause any risk to commercial airlines or passengers, according to officials.

A grainy surveillance video released by airport officials showed the plane moving in a circle before crashing into the fence and then the building.

"The motive is still under investigation but there is no indication of any ties to domestic terrorism," airport officials stated.

When officers responded to the 911 call of the airport theft and crash, they found the 17-year-old seated in the pilot's seat and wearing a headset.

She "appeared to be disoriented and was uncooperative when she was taken into custody for theft of an aircraft," according to the airport.

The girl's mother said her daughter ran away from home Tuesday night, and hadn't been seen or heard from since, FOX26 reported. She had never run away before and didn’t even know how to drive a car, the mother told the television station.

The teenager was later booked into Fresno County Juvenile Hall.

