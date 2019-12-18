California girl, 17, allegedly snuck onto small plane, crashed it into fence

A California teen was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sneaking onto a plane which she then crashed into a chain-link fence, authorities said.

The 17-year-old girl breached the fence of Fresno Yosemite International Airport around 7:30 a.m., started up a King Air 200 propeller-driven aircraft and crashed it into a fence, according to a statement from airport officials.

Police found the teen in the pilot's seat, wearing the pilot's headset, and arrested her on suspicion of theft of an aircraft. Officers said she appeared to be disoriented and was uncooperative when taken into custody.

No injuries were reported, and no passenger planes were in danger, airport spokeswoman Vikkie Calderon told The Fresno Bee. Airport officials said the aircraft never became airborne but sustained “substantial damage.”

The girl's mother told Fresno news station KFSN-TV that her daughter ran away from home Tuesday night and haven’t been seen or heard from since. Her daughter had never run away before and didn’t even know how to drive a car, the mother added.

The teen’s identity has not been released because of her age. She will be booked into a juvenile hall after police finish questioning her.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport is working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and local law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident.

Airport Police Chief Drew Bessinger said the teen’s motives are still under investigation, but there is no indication of “domestic terrorism.”

