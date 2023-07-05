Expand / Collapse search
California
California officials investigating death of 25-year-old inmate as homicide

CA prisoner was in a cell with a 47-year-old inmate

Associated Press
The death of a 25-year-old inmate at California's North Kern State Prison is being investigated as a homicide, corrections officials said Tuesday.

An officer conducting a security check discovered Ricardo Saldivar unresponsive in a cell Monday afternoon, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

Saldivar was taken to the prison's medical treatment area, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said. The Kern County Coroner will determine the official cause of death.

The cell where Saldivar was found was also occupied by a 47-year-old inmate, officials said.

View of North Kern County State prison

The North Kern County State prison is pictured in Delano, California. The death of an inmate at the prison is being investigated as a homicide, according to corrections officials. (Clarence Williams/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The death will be investigated by the prison's investigative services unit along with the county district attorney's office.

Saldivar arrived at North Kern State last month after being sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder.

The prison in Delano, just north of Bakersfield, is a medium security facility housing about 3,500 inmates.