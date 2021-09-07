Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California neighbors band together, help catch 3 suspects who robbed street vendor: 'Help!'

The robbery was one of several in recent months

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Southern California neighborhood helped take down three young men who they say robbed a street vendor of $800, according to a local report. 

Neighborhood Ring cameras captured the vendor crying out for help Sunday just before 5:15 p.m., alerting the Moreno Valley neighborhood that he’d just been robbed and attacked, KNBC reported. 

One neighbor said the vendor, known as Fernando, had been maced and "was in panic." 

"He was like, ‘Help me, help me! They just robbed me," Carlos Franco told the outlet

The Moreno Valley neighborhood, near Hastings Drive and Greenlawn Avenue, where Sunday's robbery occurred. 

The Moreno Valley neighborhood, near Hastings Drive and Greenlawn Avenue, where Sunday's robbery occurred.  (Google Maps)

Other neighbors came out to see what the commotion was about. They soon spotted the alleged culprits – an 18-year-old and two juveniles and alerted authorities.  

Deputies from the Moreno Valley Station were dispatched to the area of Hastings Drive and Greenlawn Avenue. 

Two of the suspects were taken into custody without incident while the third suspect, the 18-year-old, was "non-compliant and deputies had to use minimal force to take him into custody," the sheriff's office told Fox News. 

The 18-year-old was identified as Davione Green. The sheriff's office said he was transferred to a hospital for medical treatment, but did not offer more details. 

Green was later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center. The vendor was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

Neighbors said they were motivated to help because they regard Fernando as a member of the community. 

"It was an awesome feeling to know that the neighborhood was behind him. He’s a street vendor but he’s part of our community," Franco said. 

The incident was one of several street vendor robberies in recent months in Southern California. Just last week, a 23-year-old street vendor was beaten and robbed of $2,000 in San Bernardino, about 16 miles north of Moreno Valley, FOX 11 reported

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

