WWE official Charles Robinson reveals bat bite caused hospital visit: 'Great way to start the morning'

Longtime WWE referee Charles Robinson revealed on social media on Wednesday morning he spent a few hours in the hospital after being bitten by a bat.

Robinson posted a photo and video of himself sitting on a hospital bed and getting treated.

"Great way to start the morning. 2:00am and got bit by a bat. That’s right a bat! 4 hours later in the ER and six shots," he captioned the Instagram post.

He received a few well-wishes from fans in the comments section of the post.

Robinson has been a pro wrestling referee since 1997 when he was with World Championship Wrestling. He received comparisons to Ric Flair because of his blonde hair and was called "Little Naitch" as a slight to "The Nature Boy."

It’s been a rough month or so for Robinson.

He went viral in June during WWE’s Night of Champions premium live event. WWE star Seth Rollins was about to cash in his Money in the Bank contract when John Cena bulldozed him, sending the 60-year-old flying to the ground.

"I’m running as hard as I can," Robinson recalled days later on the "Raw Recap." "This was a cash-in, so I’m running about 80%. I’m not giving it my all. … I’m trying to hold back. It’s a funny stride. I’m trying to hold back, thank God, because if I’d been going 100%, the collision would have been much worse.

"I’m running down the ramp, and I see movement out of the corner of my eye. I thought it was Stu, the camera guy. … So then I divert back straight. All of a sudden, bam! I’m airborne. And they tell me that John Cena hit. Is that who hit me."

He was also involved in a spot during Gunther and Goldberg’s match at "Saturday Night’s Main Event." He took a spear from Goldberg and later revealed he suffered a cracked rib from it.

It’s unclear if the bat bite will keep him out of action. "Friday Night SmackDown" is set to be in Boston.