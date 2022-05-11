California murder suspect Larry Millete's parents sue Chula Vista police over conduct during search warrants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The parents of Larry Millete, who was arrested last year and charged with murdering his wife, sued the Chula Vista Police Department and City of Chula Vista on May 6, alleging that their civil rights were violated by police officers during search warrants over the past year.

Judith and Benito Millete's daughter-in-law, Maya Millete, disappeared from her family's Chula Vista home on Jan. 7, 2021, the same day that she made an appointment with a divorce attorney for the following week.

After multiple search warrants at Larry Millete's home and his parents' residence, as well as months of investigation by the Chula Vista Police Department, FBI, and NCIS, authorities took Larry into custody last October and charged him with first-degree murder and illegal possession of an assault weapon.

MAYA MILLETE'S HUSBAND LARRY CHOKED HER UNTIL SHE PASSED OUT, GOOGLED DATE-RAPE DRUGS: WARRANT

Larry's parents alleged in the lawsuit filed last week that during search warrants last May, July, and October, police officers pointed a gun at their grand children, pushed Benito to the ground, caused damage to their home, and inflicted "severe emotional distress" on the family.

"On May 7, 2021, the CCV police officers entered plaintiffs' residence dressed in bulletproof vests and carried loaded guns," the Milletes argue in the 11-page lawsuit, which was obtained by KGTV. "The police officers just forced their way in the plaintiffs' granddaughters' bedroom pointing their guns at them. Plaintiffs' grandchildren were in shock and terror."

MISSING MAYA MILLETE: HUSBAND LARRY ARRESTED FOR MURDER 9 MONTHS AFTER CALIFORNIA MOM VANISHED

The Chula Vista Police Department and Chula Vista City Attorney's office declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing an internal policy that prevents them from commenting on pending litigation.

Maya's family celebrated her 41st birthday on May 1 and Mother's Day on Sunday without her.

Maricris Drouaillet, Maya's older sister, said the last couple of weekends have been especially hard as they celebrated Maya's 41st birthday on May 1 and Mother's Day on Sunday without her.

Family and friends have been continuing to search for Maya through southern California and the surrounding area on weekends.

"We're not giving up," Maricris told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. "We continue to fight and until we bring her home, that's when we'll stop."

Larry and Maya's three children are still in the custody of Larry's parents, but Maricris and her family get to see them on Saturdays every other week.

Larry Millete pleaded not guilty last year.

Superior Court Judge Maryann D’Addezio cited allegations against Larry in denying him bail, including that he allegedly tried to hire someone to hurt or kill Maya's alleged boyfriend, violated a gun violence restraining order, and allegedly took the couple's 4-year-old son with him to dispose of his wife's body.