California murder suspect arrested trying to steal laundry detergent from supermarket: police

An officer saw the suspect rushing out of a supermarket with a grocery cart full of laundry detergent in La Verna, California

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
A California man wanted for murder was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning after police caught him allegedly trying to steal a grocery cart full of laundry detergent, the La Verne Police Department said. 

An officer was patrolling near a supermarket in La Verne, about 30 miles east of Los Angles, when he saw the suspect rushing out of the store with more than 20 large bottles of Tide detergent. 

An officer noticed the suspect rushing out of the store with a grocery cart full of laundry detergent and stopped him. 

An officer noticed the suspect rushing out of the store with a grocery cart full of laundry detergent and stopped him.  (La Verne Police Department)

The officer returned the detergent to the supermarket after arresting the suspect. 

The officer returned the detergent to the supermarket after arresting the suspect.  (La Verne Police Department)

A store manager was following the man. The officer made contact with him and found the murder warrant out of San Bernardino County after running his information. 

The suspect's identity was not immediately released. 

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital that homicide detectives are currently working the case and will release more information later in the week. 

The suspect was turned over to detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office. 

The suspect was turned over to detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.  (La Verne Police Department)

The La Verne police officer returned the laundry detergent to the supermarket. 

