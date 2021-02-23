California mom says she’s bullied by fellow parents for selling sexy snaps on OnlyFans

A mom who sells sexy snaps online claims she was bullied by fellow parents at her kids’ school – but says that won’t stop her.

Known as "Mrs. Poindexter" on the OnlyFans app, Northern California mom Tiffany Poindexter claims to rake in more than $150,000 a month selling access to naughty photos and videos taken by her husband.

Parents at her kids’ school, however, are not fans.

The 44-year-old said they started a campaign to get her three kids kicked out of the school when her account was discovered last summer.

"Some women from my area actually printed out pictures I posted on my OnlyFans and mailed them to the principal of my children’s school," she told JamPress.

"We were called a load of names; apparently it was ‘disturbing, disgusting, horrifying’ and ‘my children should be kicked out!’"

Poindexter claims the principal opted not to get involved.

She and her husband, meanwhile, have continued to run the account and chalk the campaign up to "jealousy."

"I reckon most of the husbands have taken a look at Tiffany’s account," hubby Chris Poindexter said.

"Maybe that’s why these women have such an issue with us."

