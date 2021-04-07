California missing mother, Maya Millete, volunteer search planned, Hawaii hometown also raising awareness

A group gathered Tuesday in Honolulu, Hawaii, hometown of missing mother-of-three Maya Millete, to keep the pressure on authorities three months after she disappeared from the California home she shares with her husband and children. Another volunteer search is planned for Saturday in California.

Maya "May" Millete, 39, was last seen at her home in Chula Vista, California, on Jan. 7. The city in San Diego County is about 10 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. Fox News exclusively reported this week that a witness alleges Maya's husband, Larry Millete, believed his wife had a boyfriend and discussed a plan to pay someone $20,000 to kill him just days before Maya went missing.

A member of Maya's family, who wished to remain anonymous, also told Fox News exclusively about a disturbing statement she dropped on her loved ones during an early January camping trip, warning, "If anything happened to me, it would be Larry."

The Instagram account @helpfindmaya shared photos Tuesday of people gathered to show support for Maya in Honolulu, where she grew up and attended Radford High School. A fundraising event advertised on a Facebook page called "Find May/Maya Millete" will be held Wednesday at a Mexican restaurant she frequented in Bonita and Otay Ranch, California.

According to the page, 30% of an order will be donated to "HelpFindMaya."

A search effort is planned for Saturday at 8 a.m. in Jamacha, California, according to another Facebook page called "Maya Millete 's Search Warriors," which says their group is working directly with Maya’s family with "full support/ backing" from the City of Chula Vista Police Department and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The group is asking for ATVs, off-roads vehicles, mountain bikes, drones and a minimum of 40-60 hikers for the search. It instructs anyone who may find anything suspicious not to touch it and instead take a photo and write a description, call Chula Vista police at 619-691-5151 and follow their instructions. After that, the group said to send photos and a description to helpfindmaya@gmail.com.

Maya Millete is a civilian employee with the U.S. Navy and lives with her husband and three children, ages 4, 9 and 11, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Larry Millette had previously spoken with local news outlets about his wife's dissappearance, but reportedly stopped cooperating with police in February after hiring a lawyer, KGTV reported. He stopped fielding questions or requests from police at that time, Chula Vista police Lt. Miriam Foxx told the outlet at the time.

The latest public update on Maya’s disappearance provided by authorities came Monday, when Chula Vista police released a statement saying, "bringing her home safely" is their number one priority. The department said its detectives have been conducting searches and following up every tip or lead they receive.

"As we near the three-month anniversary of May’s disappearance, I want to reassure May’s family, and our community that she is not forgotten and that bringing her home safely remains our number one priority," the statement said. "The Chula Vista Police Department has been actively and continuously investigating her disappearance."

It also urged the public to share relevant information in Millete’s disappearance with Chula Vista police directly so as not to create misinformation online that could complicate the investigation.

"We are in frequent communication with our regional partners to include the FBI and San Diego District Attorney’s Office about this case and are working to identify and analyze evidence and follow wherever it leads," police said. "Every resource available is being utilized… Cases like this can hinge on the smallest piece of information, which may lead to a break in the investigation."

Anyone with information about Maya Millete's disappearance should call Chula Vista police at 619-691-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.