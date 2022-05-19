California Mercedes-Benz ‘something out of 007 movie,’ had license plate flipper, gas device, cops say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Southern California arrested two suspects Tuesday in connection with vehicle burglaries who were found riding in a car straight out of a "James Bond" movie, they said.

Yasmine Kambour, 37, and Chris Huynh, 44, both residents of Garden Grove in Orange County, were taken into custody after someone called the Irvine Police Department to report seeing them in a parking garage.

The tipster said they recognized the suspects and their 2008 Mercedes Benz C300, which was possibly involved in a string of vehicle burglaries, Fox Los Angeles reported.

What officers found was something out of a modern spy film.

"The suspect vehicle was something out of @007 movie," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Officers discovered a device that flips the rear license plate with the push of a button, authorities said. In addition, they allegedly found an "elaborate gas siphoning device" that transfers fuel directly into their gas tank.

Inside the car, officers found burglary tools, stolen property and evidence of identity theft, the police department said. Detectives also recovered a previously stolen vehicle.

Kambour and Huynh were arrested on suspicion of vehicle burglary, vehicle theft, identity theft, possession of stolen property, and possession of burglary tools.

Kambour is being held in Orange County jail on $95,000 bond. Huynh was released Thursday, according to jail records.