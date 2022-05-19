Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California woman worked as dental hygienist for years with fake credentials, police say

California woman faces felony charges for fake dental credentials

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California woman has been accused of posing as a dental hygienist for years despite not having credentials, police announced Tuesday.

Elizabeth Larijani, 50, worked or attempted to work as a hygienist at 10 dental clinics between 2015 and 2020, according to the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office.

Larijani faces felony charges, often having impersonated credentialed hygienists in order to secure a working position.

ELON MUSK KNOCKS CALIFORNIA’S ‘ONE-PARTY’ SYSTEM HURTING BUSINESSES AND CALIFORNIANS: IT’S OUTRAGEOUS

Elizabeth Larijani. (Courtesy: Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office)

Elizabeth Larijani. (Courtesy: Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office)

Police apprehended Larijani in Arizona, and she was extradited to San Jose, California.

"The last thing someone needs to be worrying about is whether the person cleaning their teeth, or using anesthetics, is licensed to do that work," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are grateful to the Dental Board investigators who brought these violations to our attention, and to the law enforcement agencies in Arizona who assisted us in locating the defendant," he added.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders