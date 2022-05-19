California woman worked as dental hygienist for years with fake credentials, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California woman has been accused of posing as a dental hygienist for years despite not having credentials, police announced Tuesday.

Elizabeth Larijani, 50, worked or attempted to work as a hygienist at 10 dental clinics between 2015 and 2020, according to the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office.

Larijani faces felony charges, often having impersonated credentialed hygienists in order to secure a working position.

Police apprehended Larijani in Arizona, and she was extradited to San Jose, California.

"The last thing someone needs to be worrying about is whether the person cleaning their teeth, or using anesthetics, is licensed to do that work," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement.

"We are grateful to the Dental Board investigators who brought these violations to our attention, and to the law enforcement agencies in Arizona who assisted us in locating the defendant," he added.