California Marine base missing 10 pounds of C-4 explosives: reports

Around 10 pounds of explosives have vanished from a Marine Corps base in Southern California, reports said Thursday.

The explosives, identified as C-4, were being stored at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms in San Bernardino County, east of Los Angeles, KGTV-TV of San Diego first reported, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.

A spokesperson for Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) confirmed to the Marine Corps Times there was an active investigation.

"Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS does not comment on or confirm details relating to ongoing investigations," NCIS spokesman Jeff Houston told the newspaper in an email.

The C-4 disappeared during a long training exercise two weeks earlier and may have been stolen. A reward was being offered for its safe return, the San Diego station reported.

C-4 is a high-powered explosive and one-tenth of the amount stolen could blow up a car, a former bomb technician told KGTV.

NCIS did not immediately respond to Fox News' after-hours request for comment.