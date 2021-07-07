California man shoots and kills armed intruder who kicked his door down: police

A California man in his 60s shot and killed a 27-year-old armed man who broke into his house on Tuesday morning, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

The homeowner was having breakfast with his wife when the intruder, who was on parole for a violent crime out of Alameda County, started knocking on the door at 8:30 a.m. then tried to kick the door down.

Once the intruder broke the door down and entered the residence, which is located about 40 miles northeast of San Francisco, the homeowner shot him.

The intruder fled the home and was found across the street by responding officers in possession of a loaded handgun with an extended magazine. Officers started performing lifesaving measures but he was pronounced deceased at about 9 a.m.

About 125 miles east of this shooting in Fairfield, two home intruders were shot in separate incidents last week.

A man in Modesto came home on Friday to find 41-year-old Rodney Lee Martin allegedly in his residence with a stolen firearm. A shootout ensued and the homeowner shot and killed Martin.

On Tuesday, 32-year-old Pearl Fierro allegedly used a fire extinguisher to break into an elderly couple's home. After allegedly threatening to kill the couple, another woman who lives in the home shot and killed Fierro.

No arrests were made in either case, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

Fox News's Breck Dumas contributed to this report.