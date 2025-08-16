California man rescued by helicopter after spending two days trapped behind waterfall

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 46-year-old man was rescued by helicopter after he was trapped for two days behind a waterfall in California.

Ryan Wardwell of Long Beach was planning to rappel the Seven Teacups waterfalls Sunday evening but became trapped after the water's strong hydraulics forced him off his climbing lines, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

On Monday, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing man who had last been seen at the top of the waterfall and had not returned to his car.

This prompted police to launch an extensive search of the area, using aircraft equipped with infrared technology and cameras. However, the rough terrain and late hour delayed the search until the next morning, law enforcement said.

Early Tuesday morning, a dive and rescue team began a search, and a drone discovered Wardell was alive and responsive behind a large waterfall, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

"He had come off his rappel lines and got trapped behind the waterfall because of the extreme hydraulics of the river," according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

The California Highway Patrol was called in and used a helicopter to bring the climber to safety. Wardwell was treated for dehydration and minor injuries before being reunited with relatives, police said.

"The TCSO Emergency Services Division reminds the public to always be aware of their environment and capabilities, especially when navigating white-water rivers," a news release states.

In a similar incident earlier this month, rescuers helped a hiker who fell approximately 25 feet onto rocks at Big Falls, located near Forest Falls in the San Bernardino Mountains.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.