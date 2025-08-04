Cries for help lead rescuers to injured hiker after terrifying 25-foot plunge at popular waterfall

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dramatic video shows rescuers aiding a hiker who fell approximately 25 feet onto rocks at a popular hiking spot.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at Big Falls, located near Forest Falls in the San Bernardino Mountains.

San Bernardino County Fire officials stated that emergency responders were alerted around 3:45 p.m. when someone heard cries for help coming from the area.

Officials said the caller couldn’t see the injured hiker but reported hearing cries for help coming from about halfway up the falls.

Investigators said the hiker slipped while attempting to navigate a wet and slick section of the waterfall, causing him to fall approximately 25 feet into a rocky basin below.

Rescue crews hiked to the location and found that the victim had sustained serious injuries. After assessing his condition, they requested a helicopter equipped with hoisting capabilities, determining it was the safest and fastest method to reach and evacuate him from the steep terrain.

A paramedic was lowered from the helicopter and, with help from ground crews, secured the man in a stokes basket. He was then airlifted to a nearby trauma center, as seen in the dramatic video. His current medical status is unclear.

No other injuries were reported.

Several emergency units took part in the rescue, including a fire engine, rescue crew, battalion chief, a helicopter team and a public information officer.

San Bernardino County Fire issued a reminder for hikers to remain on designated paths and be cautious near waterfalls.

"We respond to incidents at this popular location often, where people are seriously injured, so please make smart choices and stay safe," the department wrote in a post on X.

