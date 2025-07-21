Expand / Collapse search
Oregon

6 swept over Oregon waterfall; 1 dead and 2 missing

Search and rescue operation enters third day along Deschutes River west of Bend, Oregon

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A desperate search is underway in Oregon after authorities said a group of six people were swept over a waterfall on Saturday, leaving one dead, three hospitalized and two missing.

Search and rescuers responded just before 3 p.m. to the Dillon Falls on the Deschutes River west of Bend after getting a 911 call about the group going over the falls, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene. Three others were pulled from the river and rushed to a local hospital. No update on their conditions was immediately provided. 

Two people remain missing as a multi-agency search and rescue operation is underway to find them, according to the sheriff’s office.

sheriff's vehicle and searchers on riverbank

The search for the two missing people will enter its third day on Monday. (Deschutes County Sheriff's Office )

The Dillon Falls features a 15-foot drop that turns into churning rapids "in a quick, step ladder-like pattern," according to Visit Central Oregon, a website promoting tourism in the region.

In photos of the search shared by the sheriff's office, hazard signs show waterfall warnings to those traveling on the river, cautioning visitors to travel upstream only and to wear life jackets. 

Search and rescuers standing along river near hazard sign

Two search and rescue members stand along the riverbank near a hazard sign that warns of the waterfall on Saturday in Deschutes County, Oregon. (Deschutes County Sheriff's Office )

The sheriff’s office said Bend Fire and Rescue and the Bend Police Department also responded to help on Saturday, with the latter providing drone support for aerial searches.

Marine patrol boat on river with team members huddled on the riverbank

Search and rescuers recovered the body of one individual and pulled three others from the water on Saturday. No update on the conditions of the three survivors was immediately available. (Deschutes County Sheriff's Office )

The operation paused Saturday night and resumed Sunday morning using drones, marine patrol boats and three K-9 units. A 15-member swift water rescue team scoured all high-interest areas that drone imagery flagged, according to the sheriff's office.

search team paddling yellow raft along river

A 15-member swift water rescue team has been scouring the area for the two missing people. (Deschutes County Sheriff's Office )

Despite the effort, neither missing person was found Sunday. The search was set to resume Monday morning, officials said.

It was unclear what activity the group was doing before they were swept over the waterfall.

The names of the victims and survivors were withheld until families were notified.