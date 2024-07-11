California man kills wife, child, in-laws in home shooting; other son, 1, in critical condition, police say

A California man killed his wife, son and in-laws before he was arrested after a Wednesday night domestic violence shooting, authorities said.

Shane Parrish Killian, 54, faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, according to Alameda County Jail records.

The Alameda Police Department said it received a call Wednesday evening from someone saying their neighbor had been shot. Responding officers found a victim and several others while clearing the home.

"Four shooting victims died at the scene: the shooter’s wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and 6-year-old son," Alameda Police Department spokesperson Sarah Henry told Fox News Digital. "A second young son was also shot and is in very critical condition."

The boy who was killed was 6 years old, and Killian's 1-year-old son was in critical condition.

Alameda Police Chief Nishant Joshi told Fox San Francisco that investigators found "multiple firearms and significant evidence" that linked the husband to the crime.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the killings.

Killian was booked into the Santa Rita Jail and is being held on no bail.