CRIME

California man kills wife, child, in-laws in home shooting; other son, 1, in critical condition, police say

Shane Killian, 54, faces multiple charges, including 1st-degree murder

Louis Casiano
Published
A California man killed his wife, son and in-laws before he was arrested after a Wednesday night domestic violence shooting, authorities said. 

Shane Parrish Killian, 54, faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, according to Alameda County Jail records. 

The Alameda Police Department said it received a call Wednesday evening from someone saying their neighbor had been shot. Responding officers found a victim and several others while clearing the home. 

"Four shooting victims died at the scene: the shooter’s wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and 6-year-old son," Alameda Police Department spokesperson Sarah Henry told Fox News Digital. "A second young son was also shot and is in very critical condition." 

Alameda, California shooting scene

Alameda police officers at the scene where a man allegedly killed his wife, child and in-laws on Wednesday. (KTVU)

The boy who was killed was 6 years old, and Killian's 1-year-old son was in critical condition.

Two people near crime scene tape

Neighbors at the scene of a deadly domestic violence shooting in Alameda, California. (KTVU)

Alameda Police Chief Nishant Joshi told Fox San Francisco that investigators found "multiple firearms and significant evidence" that linked the husband to the crime.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the killings.

Crime scene tape in Alameda

Crime scene tape from the scene of a deadly domestic violence shooting in Alameda, California. (KTVU)

Killian was booked into the Santa Rita Jail and is being held on no bail. 

