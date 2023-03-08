California man jailed after allegedly entering high school and sexually assaulting 3 girls

A 22-year-old man is behind bars after entering a California high school and sexually assaulting at least three teenage girls on Monday.

Burbank police said Patrick Nazarian, of Glendale, was arrested for kidnapping and sexual assault after he allegedly entered Burbank High School around 9 a.m. Monday.

Investigators determined he entered the school through an unlocked door in the student parking lot.

Nazarian is accused of approaching a 14-year-old girl, who was in a bathroom inside the school, and sexually assaulting her. Police said a "short struggle" took place between the two before he fled.

MARRIED CONNECTICUT LUNCH LADY ALLEGEDLY SEXUALLY ASSAULTED STUDENT, SENT NUDE IMAGES FOR MONTHS: COPS

Nazarian was stopped by school employees, who remained with him until police arrived.

During the investigation, police said a second 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl reported they were both inappropriately touched by him.

MICHIGAN FAMILY DOCTOR ARRESTED AFTER PLANNING TO PAY 15-YEAR-OLD $200 FOR SEX: SHERIFF

In a statement to Burbank police, Burbank Unified School District Superintendent Matt Hill said, "The Burbank Unified School District takes this incident very seriously and will cooperate fully with the police investigation. We are also conducting an internal investigation into this matter. Keeping our students safe is of the utmost importance."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nazarian is being held on $1.2 million bond, and he is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Burbank police said formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Domestic and Family Crimes Unit at 818-238-3210.