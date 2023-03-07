Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Michigan family doctor arrested after planning to pay 15-year-old $200 for sex: sheriff

Michigan police used a decoy to lure the 61-year-old doctor

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Michigan Sheriff's office arrests family doctor who allegedly attempted to have sex with 15-year-old Video

Michigan Sheriff's office arrests family doctor who allegedly attempted to have sex with 15-year-old

Genesee County Sheriff Chris R. Swanson announced the arrest of Saginaw family Doctor Parminder S. Jaswal.

A Michigan family doctor has been charged after meeting what he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex, but was actually a police decoy used to arrest the predator. 

The Genesee County Sheriff's office Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) conducted an operation involving a sheriff’s deputy posing as a 15-year-old girl on an online platform which led them to a Michigan doctor- 61-year-old Dr. Parminder Jaswal.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Jaswal has been practicing medicine for decades. He believes the GHOST team decoy enticed Jaswal by wearing braces.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Jaswal has been practicing medicine for decades. He believes the GHOST team decoy enticed Jaswal by wearing braces. (Genesee County Sheriff Office)

OKLAHOMA ATTORNEY ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO PAY FOR SEX WITH 5-YEAR-OLD GIRL: POLICE

According to Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson, Jaswal was planning to pay $200 to have sex with the child, and brought wine coolers, Coca-Cola, and Oreos with him. 

"Dr. Jaswal came to our location to have sex with a 15-year-old decoy — 15! — for $200," Swanson said in a press conference. "He was intrigued because our decoy in our situation had braces, and that was one of the things that attracted him."

As Jaswal drove from Saginaw, Michigan, he engaged in graphic conversations with the sheriff decoy and sent graphic photos of his genitalia, Swanson shared. Investigators believe the doctor took the explicit photos in his doctor office and sent them between seeing patients, Swanson added.

According to Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson, 61-year-old Dr. Parminder Jaswal traveled to the county from Saginaw to meet with who he thought was a teen. However, he was arrested. 

According to Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson, 61-year-old Dr. Parminder Jaswal traveled to the county from Saginaw to meet with who he thought was a teen. However, he was arrested.  (Genesee County Sheriff Office)

NEARLY 350 K-12 EDUCATORS ARRESTED ON CHILD SEX CRIMES IN 2022

GHOST officers arrested Jaswal on Sunday, March 5 and charged him with four criminal charges: using a computer to commit a crime, child sexually abusive material, accosting a child for immoral purposes, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A fourth criminal charge, criminal sexual misconduct, was added because Jaswal allegedly assaulted the decoy before he was arrested, Swanson shared. 

"We know that predators travel. He came down from Saginaw. When we work with other sheriffs, we see that they travel everywhere," Swanson said.

GHOST personnel arrested Jaswal, who on Sunday, March 5, was arraigned on four criminal charges in Genesee County District Court: using a computer to commit a crime, child sexually abusive material, accosting a child for immoral purposes, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

GHOST personnel arrested Jaswal, who on Sunday, March 5, was arraigned on four criminal charges in Genesee County District Court: using a computer to commit a crime, child sexually abusive material, accosting a child for immoral purposes, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. (Genesee County Sheriff Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swanson believes there may be more victims of Jaswal, who has been a doctor for decades. Victims can contact the sheriff's office at 810-257-3426.

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 