California man finds 7-foot snake behind couch cushion

A man in southern California called for help when he found a seven-foot snake in his couch.

"This guy calls me, is pretty frantic, and he's like, 'There's a snake in my couch,'" So-Cal Rattlesnake Removal owner Alex Trejo told KGTV.

Video shared to Facebook shows the reptile's length. However, Trejo said that wasn't the most surprising part about the discovery.

"I literally lift the cushion and there's this giant 7-foot Vietnamese blue beauty rat snake is just coiled up right behind the cushion. You'd be more lucky to find a Rolex sitting on the ground than a snake like this," he said.

The size is not uncommon for the type of snake, which can grow up to eight feet. Trejo says they are not venomous, but they are illegal to keep as pets.

The homeowner told Trejo the snake is not his, so where it came from remains a mystery. Trejo believes it escaped from its owner.

Vietnamese blue beauty rat snakes thrive in tropical weather. Trejo says being outside a controlled climate for a few days took a toll, and it now has a respiratory infection.

The owner of the snake has not come forward. Trejo plans to adopt it if no one ever does, USA Today reports.