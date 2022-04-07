Leo Terrell rips California's 'ludicrous' bill that would let non-citizens become police officers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slammed California on "America's Newsroom" Thursday for trying to "devalue citizenship" as Democrat lawmakers propose a bill that would let non-citizens become police officers.

LEO TERRELL: California is trying to devalue citizenship. They're trying to basically say, look, it doesn't matter. How can this person qualify in a background check? How can an illegal alien take an oath to uphold the law Dana, when he broke the law? It's ludicrous. This is an open - border state. They're competing with New York City to basically say citizenship doesn't matter, and it tells me one thing, that until this state removes itself from being a one-party deep blue state, we're to get these crazy... open policies regarding illegal immigration. They don't want any distinction between citizenship and illegal aliens.

