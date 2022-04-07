Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Leo Terrell rips California's 'ludicrous' bill that would let non-citizens become police officers

Democrat bill will allow non-citizens to join law enforcement in the state

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Leo Terrell rips California bill that would let illegal immigrants become police officers: 'Ludicrous' Video

Leo Terrell rips California bill that would let illegal immigrants become police officers: 'Ludicrous'

The Fox News contributor joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss how he thinks the legislation would 'devalue citizenship.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slammed California on "America's Newsroom" Thursday for trying to "devalue citizenship" as Democrat lawmakers propose a bill that would let non-citizens become police officers. 

TEXAS POLICE OFFICIAL SAYS GOV. ABBOTT SENDING CLEAR ‘ZERO TOLERANCE’ MESSAGE TO BIDEN ADMIN

LEO TERRELL: California is trying to devalue citizenship. They're trying to basically say, look, it doesn't matter. How can this person qualify in a background check? How can an illegal alien take an oath to uphold the law Dana, when he broke the law? It's ludicrous. This is an open-border state. They're competing with New York City to basically say citizenship doesn't matter, and it tells me one thing, that until this state removes itself from being a one-party deep blue state, we're to get these crazy... open policies regarding illegal immigration. They don't want any distinction between citizenship and illegal aliens. 

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" BELOW:

California police arrest second suspect in connection with Sacramento shooting Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.