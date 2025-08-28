California man accused of killing wife and fleeing with kids nabbed in South America

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man accused of killing his wife in California and fleeing to Peru with their three young children is in custody.

Peru’s National Police said on Wednesday that Jossimar Cabrera Cornejo surrendered at Interpol’s Lima headquarters. He was the subject of an active Interpol "red notice," according to Peruvian authorities, which alerts law enforcement worldwide to locate and arrest a suspect pending extradition.

Police released video showing Cornejo in handcuffs and wearing an Interpol vest.

Cornejo is accused of killing his wife, Sheylla Lisbet Cabrera, whose body was found in the Angeles National Forest on Aug. 16, just days after she was reported missing, according to Fox 11. The outlet also noted that Cabrera’s friends said she was in an abusive relationship and allegedly asked Cornejo for a divorce, causing him to snap.

The Montrose Search and Rescue Team reported discovering an object over the side of an embankment in the Angeles National Forest, Fox 11 reported. Investigators later determined it contained Cabrera’s body. She died from multiple stab wounds.

The search and rescue team recognized the object as being similar to one that Cornejo was seen carrying out of the couple’s Lancaster apartment complex.

Cornejo has been charged with one count of murder with allegations of using a knife as a deadly weapon. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release announcing an extradition warrant for Cornejo. If convicted, Cornejo could be sentenced to 26 years to life if convicted of the charge.

"The allegations against this man are horrific, and we will do everything possible to bring him back under our jurisdiction to be held accountable," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "Domestic violence creates chaos in our communities and shatters families. My office is committed to bringing stability back into the lives of those who have been victimized."

Cornejo and Cabrera’s three children were found safe in Peru and taken into protective custody.