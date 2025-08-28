Expand / Collapse search
California man accused of killing wife and fleeing with kids nabbed in South America

Cornejo has been charged with 1 count of murder with allegations of using a knife as a deadly weapon

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Man accused of murdering wife in California in custody Video

Man accused of murdering wife in California in custody

Jossimar Cabrera Cornejo turned himself in to Interpol's Lima headquarters as he faces charges related to his wife's murder in the U.S. (Credit: Policia Nacional del Peru)

A man accused of killing his wife in California and fleeing to Peru with their three young children is in custody.

Peru’s National Police said on Wednesday that Jossimar Cabrera Cornejo surrendered at Interpol’s Lima headquarters. He was the subject of an active Interpol "red notice," according to Peruvian authorities, which alerts law enforcement worldwide to locate and arrest a suspect pending extradition.

Police released video showing Cornejo in handcuffs and wearing an Interpol vest. 

Jossimar Cabrera Cornejo

Jossimar Cabrera Cornejo, who is accused of killing his wife in California, surrendered to Interpol in Lima, Peru. (Policia Nacional del Peru)

CALIFORNIA WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN NATIONAL FOREST, HUSBAND SEEN DRAGGING SOMETHING IN LARGE TARP

Cornejo is accused of killing his wife, Sheylla Lisbet Cabrera, whose body was found in the Angeles National Forest on Aug. 16, just days after she was reported missing, according to Fox 11. The outlet also noted that Cabrera’s friends said she was in an abusive relationship and allegedly asked Cornejo for a divorce, causing him to snap.

The Montrose Search and Rescue Team reported discovering an object over the side of an embankment in the Angeles National Forest, Fox 11 reported. Investigators later determined it contained Cabrera’s body. She died from multiple stab wounds. 

Jossimar Cabrera dragging a tarp believed to be containing his wife

Jossimar Cabrera dragging a tarp believed to contain his wife's body. (Don Luis Meza)

PARENTS OF 7-MONTH-OLD BOY MISSING FOR NEARLY 2 WEEKS ARE CHARGED WITH MURDER

The search and rescue team recognized the object as being similar to one that Cornejo was seen carrying out of the couple’s Lancaster apartment complex.

Cornejo has been charged with one count of murder with allegations of using a knife as a deadly weapon. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release announcing an extradition warrant for Cornejo. If convicted, Cornejo could be sentenced to 26 years to life if convicted of the charge.

Jossimar Cabrera

Jossimar Cabrera dragging an object that was later found to contain his wife's body. (Don Luis Meza)

"The allegations against this man are horrific, and we will do everything possible to bring him back under our jurisdiction to be held accountable," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "Domestic violence creates chaos in our communities and shatters families. My office is committed to bringing stability back into the lives of those who have been victimized."

Cornejo and Cabrera’s three children were found safe in Peru and taken into protective custody.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.
