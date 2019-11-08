California homeowner finds dead woman inside house, bomb threat written on wall: police

A gated community in southern California was evacuated Thursday night after a homeowner discovered a dead woman in a pool of blood inside his house along with a message written on the wall indicating there was a bomb somewhere inside the residence, authorities said.

SHOOTING DEATH OF CALIFORNIA DEPUTY LEADS TO FEDERAL DRUG, WEAPONS CHARGES AGAINST FOUR MEN

Officials said the home was in a gated community in Simi Valley, located in Ventura County, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported. The woman, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics spotted a message written on the wall of the home indicating that there was a bomb inside, Simi Valley Police Commander Steve Shorts said. About 47 neighbors in nearby houses were ordered to evacuate at around 7 p.m. The bomb squad was called, Fox 11 reported. Other residents in the community were ordered to take shelter inside.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

No arrests had been made as of early Friday.